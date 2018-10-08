Canadian County deputies shoot kill car theft suspect

OKARCHE — Five Canadian County sheriff’s deputies are on paid administrative leave after they shot and killed a suspect who had led them on a high-speed chase through at least three cities in a stolen vehicle.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West said the suspect was shot after he exited a Ford Extended Cab pickup just north of the Kingfisher County line at about 12:05 p.m. and showed a weapon to deputies who had surrounded his vehicle.

The subject, who has not been identified, was reportedly shot multiple times and died at the scene.

West said his deputies joined a pursuit that began at abut 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. 81 and SW 89th Street in Union City when a Union City police officer spotted a pickup that had reportedly been stolen from the Braum’s Farm.

West said the driver sped away after the Union City officer tried to initiate a stop. The pursuit, which reached speeds of more than 100 mph, went north through Union City, El Reno and finally into Okarche.

Officers from all of those communities, along with the Canadian County sheriff’s office, were involved in the chase.

West said about three-quarters of a mile north of the Kingfisher County line, the driver attempted to pass vehicles along the outside shoulder where he lost control in the rain-soaked grass and spun into the center median.

The pickup became stuck in the mud.

As the driver attempted to free the vehicle, deputies fired on the vehicle’s tires in an attempt to disable it.

The driver, West said, exited the vehicle while carrying a handgun and showed his weapon toward law enforcement officers.

At least five deputies returned fire, striking the driver, West said.

None of the law enforcement officers were injured.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.