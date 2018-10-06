Yukon volleyball set for regional in Edmond

After closing out the regular season Thursday at Deer Creek, the Yukon volleyball team shifts its focus to the postseason.

The Millerettes will play in the Edmond North regional as the No. 2 seed. Edmond North is the No. 1 seed with Enid and Moore the No. 3 and 4 seeds.

Edmond North and Moore will open the regional at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday followed by Yukon and Enid at 5 p.m. The winners of each match will play at 6:30 p.m. in the regional championship for the right to go to the 6A state volleyball tournament. The losers of the first two matches will see their seasons come to an end. The loser of the championship match will also be sent home.

“We want to be the first Yukon team to ever go to the state tournament,” Yukon coach Rachel Allred said. “I am glad our first match is against Enid, because they are a good team, and we are going to have to play well to advance to the next round. We will have focus and concentrate. Edmond North is a lot better team than when we played them in mid-September. We are better as well. We have to go and execute. We like our chances.”

Yukon played its final home match of the season Tuesday against Mustang on senior night. The Millerettes dropped the match to the Broncos three games to one.

Mustang took the opening game 25-20. Yukon led for the first half of the game at 5-3, 10-6 and 15-14, but the Broncos seized control in the latter half of the game 20-17 and went on to the five-point win.

The Millerettes responded strongly in the second game with a 25-13 win. Yukon led throughout at 5-2, 10-2, 15-6 and 20-11.

Mustang held off a late charge by the Millerettes in the third game to win 25-23. Yukon led 5-4, the Broncos took the lead at 10-7, 15-10 and 20-12 before the Millerettes made it close, but the hole was too big climb.

The Broncos clinched the match victory with a 25-19 win in the fourth game. Mustang led throughout the game at 5-2, 10-7, 15-11 and 20-12.

Yukon said goodbye to 11 seniors on senior night. Sunny Middleton, Addison Smith, Mallory Scott, Alexis Mathena, Abby Gorbet, Sabryn Colbert, Chloe Martin, Sidney Benge, Ashlee Norton, Ally Clift and Rayna Tech (manager) played their final home match of their career.

“It’s not how the seniors wanted to remember their senior night,” Allred said. “There were a lot of emotions tonight. We dug holes we couldn’t get out of in the third and fourth games. Our mistakes were self-inflicted. We need to learn how to play from behind.”

Last weekend, the Millerettes played in the Stillwater tournament and took third.

Yukon beat Claremore and Westmoore and lost to Stillwater in pool play. Against Claremore, the Millerettes won 25-17 and 25-18. Against Westmoore, Yukon won 25-12 and 25-17. Against Stillwater, the Millerettes lost 25-13 and 25-19.

Yukon lost to Deer Creek and beat the OKC Storm in the bracket play round. The Millerettes lost to Deer Creek 18-25, 19-25, 26-24 and 18-25. Yukon beat the Storm 25-16, 27-25 and 25-21.