Yukon Veterans Memorial adds 25 names

A memorial to Yukon’s fallen heroes has added 25 names, officials say.

Work to add the names to the Yukon Historical Society’s Veteran’s Memorial at Yukon Cemetery was completed recently by crews from House Engraving.

The names are those of military veterans who have died, said Carol Knuppel, who is the wife of historical society president John Knuppel.

“The names have been added to the memorial wall,” she said.

The memorial, which was begun in 1995, now has the names 1,314 known veterans who are interred in the Yukon Cemetery, she said.

“This is to honor the veterans who are buried in the cemetery,” she said.

Not all of those who are listed fought in a war, Knuppel said, but they all are heroes.

The names date to veterans of Spanish-American War and include veterans from every military conflict since, she said.

There now are six tablets as part of the memorial, and Knuppel said two more will need to be added in the future.

“We started in 1995 with 525 names on four stones,” she said. That number has been gradually added to.

Twice a year, names are added — usually around Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

Two additional names already are on the list for the next engraving.

“We collect names throughout the year,” she said.

Knuppel said the stones cost about $2,250 each and are purchased from El Reno Memorial.

Anyone interested in donating to the project can send a check to The Yukon Historical Society Veterans Memorial, 111 N. Third St., Yukon 73099. Donations are tax deductible.

Names added to memorial

The following names have been added to the Yukon Veterans Memorial.