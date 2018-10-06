Yukon officials eye increase in water rates

Yukon utility customers are expected to see an increase in their water and sanitation bills beginning in November, but the costs will still be lower than most of the area communities.

Yukon City Manager Jim Crosby said Tuesday that ordinances that would increase the city’s water rate by 7 percent and the sanitation rate by 10 percent will be on the council’s Oct. 16 agenda.

The increases, he said, are needed to keep up with the cost of purchasing water from the city of Oklahoma City, as well as covering the costs of purchasing two new sanitation trucks.

The base rate for water service would go from $13.50 to $14.45 for the first 2,000 gallons of water used.

For those who use between 2,000 and 12,000 gallons of water, the rate would be $4.05 per 1,000 gallons. Currently, that rate is $3.79.

And for those who use more than 12,000 gallons, the rate would go to $4.77 per 1,000 gallons.

Crosby said even with the increases, Yukon’s water rates are still among the lowest rates in the region.

Mustang residents pay $21.35 for the first 2,000 gallons of water, and then $3.67 per 1,000 gallons for 2,001 to 12,000 gallons

El Reno residents pay $17.37 and 4.03 respectively, and Piedmont customers pay $26.78 and $6.

The only base rate that is lower is in Norman, where customers pay $9.35 for the first 2,000 gallons and 4.10 for each 1,000 gallons between 2,001 and 12,000 gallons.

Crosby said Yukon’s rates are very competitive.

Meanwhile, the city manager said the rate for sewer service is not going up.

The sewer rate is currently charged based on the amount of water that is used. Several years ago, Yukon had a summer and winter sewer rate.

The summer rate was modified because much of the water was used for irrigation and never went into the sewer system. However, that was changed so the rate is based on total usage.

Crosby said the staff is looking at possibly reinstituting the summer/winter rate.

“That seems more equitable,” Crosby said.

Yukon’s base sewer rate is $10 for the first 2,000 gallons of water used. Those who use 12,000 gallons of water, pay $46.

While sewer rates are remaining the same, sanitation rates are expected to increase by 10 percent. The base rate is for customers who use up to 3,000 gallons of water. That rate will increase to $5.46. It is currently $5.16.

For those who use more than 3,000 gallons of water, the rate will be $18.79.

Crosby said this is the first sanitation rate increase in several years.

Crosby said that while that rate is higher than the average of surrounding communities, the price includes two carts. Most others only provide one. Additional carts are an added expense.

Only Oklahoma City offers a second cart, and its sanitation rate is $22.65, according to Crosby.

Crosby said the city currently subsidizes the sanitation department to help meet its budget, plus the city recently purchased two trucks to replace part of its aging sanitation fleet.

“We put a lot of money into the sanitation department,” he said.

According to city officials, the utility bill for a customer who uses fewer than 3,000 gallons of water currently is $50.91, including a base fee of $20 for Oklahoma City water, a 25-cent user fee and $2 for unfunded mandates from the Environmental Protection Agency.

After the increase, that will climb $52.16.

Customers using 12,000 gallons currently pay $138.34. With the increase, it will be $142.95.

Crosby said most customers use less than 12,000 gallons of water.

“It’s not that much money,” he said of the increase.