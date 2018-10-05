Yukon shows fight in loss to Jenks

When people who weren’t in attendance see the final score of Jenks 48 Yukon 17, following Friday night’s game, they might think it was just another easy win for the Trojans.

However, that was not the case.

Jenks did pull away from the Millers in the second half, but numerous times throughout the night, Yukon seemed to be one big play away from making it a nail-biter with the Trojans.

“I felt like we were one big turnover or one touchdown away from making that game pretty tight,” Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said. “All you can ask for when you play a good opponent, is opportunities to make plays and we had those tonight. Our guys kept fighting and playing hard all night.”

Yukon got the ball first and drove it to midfield on its opening possession, but the drive stalled at its own 47 when Jenks stopped the Millers on a fourth down and short opportunity.

The Trojans drove the ball to the Yukon 11, but the Millers’ defense stood strong and forced Jenks into a 28-yard field goal attempt, which was successful giving the Trojans a 3-0 lead midway through the opening quarter.

After a Yukon punt, Jenks took its next possession and went 50 yards, capped by a 27-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Ian Corwin to receiver Braden Phipps. The point after attempt was good and the Trojans took a 10-0 lead late in the first frame.

The Millers would then go on an 80-yard scoring drive, capped by a two-yard touchdown run from full back Noah Davis and a Cody Watson extra-point to make the score 10-7 early in the second quarter.

Jenks took its next possession to the Yukon 14 but would have to settle for its second field goal of the first half from 31 yards. The attempt was successful and the Trojans went up 13-7 with 3:55 remaining in the second frame.

Following a Yukon three-and-out, Jenks would get the ball back with just several minutes to go before halftime.

The Trojans faced a second down and 28 from the Miller 44. Jenks completed a 24 yard pass down to the Yukon 20 and set up a more manageable third and four. The Trojans took advantage and running back Dreyson Watters scampered into the end zone from 20 yards out. The PAT was good and Jenks went into the halftime locker room leading 20-7.

“We had them in several long-yardage situations,” Reed said. “They seemed to get out of everyone of them.”

The Trojans got the ball to start the second half and took their first possession 80 yards on three plays capped by a 50-yard run from running back Noah Hernandez and a successful extra-point to go up 27-7 early in the third quarter.

The Millers didn’t lay down. They went on a 65-yard scoring drive to answer Jenks’ drive, capped by a 33-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jackson Young to receiver Owen Olsen. Watson was good with the PAT and Yukon cut the lead to 27-14 midway through the third.

The Trojans responded with another 80-yard scoring drive to close out the third frame, capped by a 25-yard touchdown pass from Corwin to receiver Bo Estes. The extra-point was good and Jenks went back up by 20 points at 34-14 to end the third quarter.

After a Yukon punt, the Trojans went another scoring drive to open the fourth quarter. This time it went for 76 yards and was capped by a 24-yard touchdown scamper from Hernandez and a successful PAT to put Jenks up 41-14.

The Millers took their next possession and drove to the Trojan 18, but were forced to settle for a 35-yard field goal into the strong south wind. Watson nailed the field goal and made the score 41-17 midway through the fourth.

On its next possession, Jenks scored on one play from 85 yards on a touchdown run from running back Jacob Shelley followed by a successful PAT to go up 48-17.

Yukon would run the clock out on its next possession.

“There are a lot of positives to take away from tonight’s game,” Reed said. “I thought we played well on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The offensive line executed well for the most part and we were able to get some pressure in their backfield with our defensive line. We didn’t have a turnover tonight, so we were happy with that.”

Next up for the Millers will be a crucial district match up with Westmoore at 7 p.m. Next Friday at Moore Stadium.

“We still have a lot to play for,” Reed said. “We will take the positives from tonight’s game and go into the largest game of the year next week at Westmoore.”