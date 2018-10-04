Tuttle Times editor accused of child abuse

The managing editor of the Tuttle Times remained in custody Wednesday after being arrested Tuesday night at his home, accused of felony child abuse.

Jayson Knight was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Grady County District Court.

He was arrested about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at his home, 6 E. Bond St. in Tuttle, according to Tuttle police.

Maj. Michael Scott said officers were called to Knight’s home by a neighbor after Knight’s 11-year-old daughter sought help.

According to a police report, the girl told police that her father had gotten angry at her after she lost a set of keys. He then threw another set of keys at the girl, striking her in the arm.

Scott said that Knight admitted to throwing the keys, but did not intend to hit his daughter.

The girl did have an injury to her arm, but did not require treatment.

Scott said Knight was arrested because of the age of the girl as well as the mark that was left on her arm.

“Because of that, we went ahead and made the arrest,” Scott said.

The officer said police had not had previous contact with Knight in an official capacity.

Knight, 35, has been an employee of the Tuttle Times for several years, said Mustang Times co-Publisher Steve Coulter. The Tuttle Times is a sister paper of the Mustang Times. The two newspapers work from the same offices.

Coulter said he was aware of the arrest but didn’t know any additional details.

Coulter could not give a status update on Knight’s employment status.