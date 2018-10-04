Senior Night Spoilers

By Brody Feldmann

Mustang wrapped up its chances of knocking off a top eight team in the regular season against Edmond North last Thursday.

The Lady Huskies defeated the Broncos three games to none, but the Broncos were competitive in all three games.

“We are getting there. They are showing good signs, and we played them really well,” said head coach Steve Hajek. “It was a good match. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t pull out the win.”

Game One went to the Huskies 25-19, and Game Two and Game Three finished 25-22.

The Broncos got the chance to face off with No. 10 Yukon on Tuesday, which was Yukon’s Senior Night, and the Broncos ruined the night.

“It is Yukon, and there is always a strong rivalry. So, to be able to go on their home turf and walk away is phenomenal. Then to do it on Senior Night is even better. Because you know those girls are going to step on the court and be ready to play. So, for us to be able to do that on that kind of night just shows what kind of attitude our girls have on the court,” Hajek said.

Mustang started off the night with a 25-20 win in Game One, Yukon bounced back with a 25-13 win in Game Two and then the Broncos finished the match in the next two games with a 25-23 win and a 25-19 win to end the match.

“I felt great. The second set got away from us. But, tonight they were able to do something that I was very proud of. They came out of the gates, and they were fighting for everything. They were going to make sure we went home with the victory,” said Hajek.

The win over Yukon advances the Broncos to a record of 21-8 on the season with one final regular season match at home on Senior Night against Putnam City West tonight at 6 in the Event Center.