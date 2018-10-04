New educational resource center progresses

By Chris Eversole

Work on the Mustang Public School’s new Educational Resource Center is moving along.

The building, facing Mustang Road east of the high school, will consolidate various offices that now are housed at other sites.

It will replace the aging administration building. A new band practice pavilion will be built on that site.

The building is one of many projects made possible by a $180 million bond issue that voters approved in February 2017.

In information about the bond issue, school officials said the Educational Resource Center would be a one-stop shop for district patrons.

It will house the central enrollment office, which will be open all year.

Other functions located in the building include human resources, finance and technology. Staff that coordinates curriculum will be housed in the building.

The building will include a room for board meetings, which now are held in a room with poor acoustics at Canyon Ridge Intermediate School.

The new meeting room also will be used for conferences and training sessions.

Work also is progressing on a new middle school.

This fall, the school district opened Meadow Brook Intermediate School and Riverwood Elementary School.