Mustang Rodeo

By Chris Eversole

The Western Days Rodeo, which has been postponed because of weather, took on Saturday and Sunday.

The Mustang Roundup Club, which organizes the rodeo at its arena at 700 N. Mustang Road, has been operating since 1966, President Jeff Hopper said.

Roundup Club members practice roping on Tuesdays and Thursdays and hold jackpot competitions on Fridays from April through September.

At this weekend’s rodeo, cowboys and cowgirls from across the state took part in events, which included bull riding, barrel racing and ranch riding – a hybrid event that is similar to bareback riding.

“All the kids want to get into bull riding because they see it on the PBR,” Hopper said.

The Mustang-based Canadian Valley Rangerettes, a championship equestrian drill team, put on a show.

Kids’ events included mutton busting, with helmeted children seeing how long they can stay atop a sheep, and the calf scramble – with participants chasing calves to grab a ribbon.

Hopper began as a cowboy when he was 5 with the encouragement of his parents, Charles and Ida.

His granddaughter, Chesney Day, is a budding cowgirl. “It’s pretty cool,” Hopper said.