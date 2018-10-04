Mustang Nightriders take gold at the Yukon’s Invitational

By Faith DeSplinter

This past Saturday, the Mustang Nightriders competed at Yukon’s Invitational, a marching band competition. This was Mustang’s first contest this season.

Mustang first performed in prelims and got first place in Class 4A. Music for All, one of the organization that plans Bands of America contests, like St. Louis’ super regional and nationals in Indianapolis, both of which Mustang has attended have a four-class system based on the school’s enrollment with grades 10-12 only. Class 4A are bands that have 1,751 and more students.

Mustang was one of the 12 bands picked to perform in finals that started that evening. Other schools that competed against Mustang to win the Yukon Invitational were Edmond North, Westmoore, and Carl Albert.

“Going to the Yukon Invitational and winning was exciting for me because it was my first competition controlling the soundboard by myself. Preparing for the and working hard to get everything ready definitely paid off,” says band member, Lexi Williamson.

When finals results were being announced, Mustang was announced as winning caption awards in Visual and General Effect. Along with those two awards, the Nightriders won first place at Yukon’s Invitational with a score of 77.