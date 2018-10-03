Patriots stay unbeaten with rout of Deer Creek-Lamont

For the fifth time in as many games, the Southwest Covenant football team failed to play an entire game last Friday in its 65-16 victory over Deer Cree-Lamont.

The Patriots improved to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 in district play with the win.

“We started fast,” Southwest Covenant coach Trey Cloud said. “We got a lot of young guys some playing time. There are always different things we can work on. Trevor (Kelly) played really well. Ben (Webb) threw the ball well. We did what we wanted to do offensively and we played well defensively.”

The Patriots piled up 414 yards, including 243 yard rushing and 171 yards passing. Southwest Covenant had 12 first downs and did not commit a turnover.

Patriot quarterback Ben Webb passed for 171 yards on 6 of 8 completions with two touchdowns. Trevor Kelly rushed eight times for 164 yards and three touchdowns and Tyler Kelly caught four passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Southwest Covenant held Deer Creek-Lamont to 165 yards of offense, including 155 passing and 10 yards rushing. DCLA picked up seven first downs and had one turnover (interception).

Patriot defensive lineman Blake Riddell had six tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss in the game.

The scoring started in the first quarter for Southwest Covenant. The Patriots scored first on a Webb five-yard touchdown run followed by a Logan Shields’ extra-point to go up 7-0.

Trevor Kelly then scored on a two-yard run followed by a Shields’ PAT to give the Patriots a 14-0 advantage.

Tight end Jesse Deason joined the scoring party next on a 39-yard touchdown reception from Webb making the score 20-0 after the failed extra-point attempt.

The Patriots scored their final touchdown of the first quarter on a 22-yard touchdown connection from Webb to Tyler Kelly followed by another missed extra-point to go up 26-0.

Southwest Covenant continued the scoring barrage in the second quarter on a 45-yard run from Trevor Kelly and a Shields’ extra-point to go up 33-0.

Trevor Kelly struck again next on a 40-yard punt return for a touchdown followed by a Shields’ PAT to go up 40-0.

Deer Creek-Lamont got on the board next with a 41-yard touchdown pass and a two-point conversion to make the score 40-8.

The Patriots responded quickly with a 33-yard touchdown run from Webb that was followed by another missed PAT to give SWC a 46-8 lead.

Deaken Koonce then joined the scoring party with a one-yard run. The Patriots were again unsuccessful with their PAT and led 52-8.

Before the end of the half, Deer Creek-Lamont got another score on the board with a 30-yard pass and a successful two-point conversion to make the halftime score 52-16.

Southwest Covenant ended the game on two touchdowns in the third quarter. The first one came on a 56-yard run from Trevor Kelly followed by a Shields’ extra-point to make the score 59-16 and the second was again Trevor Kelly on a 38-yard run followed by a missed PAT to make the final 65-16.

Up next for the Patriots will be another home district match up with Coyle at 7 p.m. Friday. Coyle comes into the game with a 3-1 record.

“Coyle is a good team,” Cloud said. “They are fast, athletic and have some size, so they will be a good district test for us. We are looking to get better and take that next step again this week. We need to gang tackle a little better defensively and need to be a little more patient on offense with the passing game. It will be good to be back at home.”