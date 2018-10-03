‘Can’t be intimidated’: Yukon looks to upset Jenks Friday

When Yukon hosts Jenks at 7 p.m. Friday at Miller Stadium, the scoreboard will read 0-0 to start the game.

However, the key for the Millers will be what is the score in their minds?

“Over the years, teams have gone into games against Jenks already down 14-0 because they see the ‘JT’ on the side of their helmets or the ‘Trojans’ on the front of their jerseys. We can’t be intimidated. I told our guys yesterday when we met that they are the same age as them. We played them close through the first half last year. At the end of the day, it is just a football game.”

Yukon and Jenks come into Friday’s matchup with identical records. The Millers are 4-1 and 1-1 in district play and coming off their first loss of the season, while the Trojans also are 4-1 and 1-1 with their only loss coming to Broken Arrow in Week Four.

“Jenks is very talented, technically sound,” Reed said. “That’s one of the things that has always impressed me about Jenks. They are so technically sound. They are impressive on defense. Their technique and fits are always really good. It’s typical Jenks team. They run the ball well. They will use three running backs and their quarterback does a good job. He’s very calm. You can tell he has played in a lot of big games. They return eight on defense, so they are not only talented but experienced there.”

Reed said Yukon knows they face a tall challenge Friday, but wants his players to believe they can win.

“We are going to go compete and try to give ourselves a chance to win,” Reed said. “If we didn’t feel like we could compete, we just wouldn’t risk any injuries and just get started on preparing for Westmoore. We talked about having that belief that we can go out and win this game.”

Reed added he believes his team is in a good place with its mindset after its first loss.

“We are focused on the good things that have happened to us this year,” Reed said. “The players seemed good on Sunday.”

Reed said there are several keys to giving the Millers a chance Friday against the Trojans.

“We have to try and make them one-dimensional on offense,” he said. “They can throw the ball as well, but we have to try and stop the run. We always want to stop the run first. They are very physical, very tough on defense. They are good up front on both sides of the ball, very good.”