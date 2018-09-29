Yukon volleyball beats Southmoore, falls to No. 1

It was an up-and-down week for the Yukon volleyball team.

The Millerettes beat Southmoore Tuesday on the road 3-1 and fell to Edmond Santa Fe 0-3 Thursday at home.

Yukon coach Rachel Allred said she hopes her team learns from Thursday’s performance.

“That’s a match that I am glad we got out of our system,” she said. “We made more mental errors than we have been making. I think we were a little nervous. They are the toughest team we have played.”

The Millerettes took the first two games against Southmoore 25-16 and 25-23. They dropped the third game 25-19 and then sealed the match 25-19.

Yukon dropped the first game to Edmond Santa Fe 25-18, the second 25-14 and the third 25-16.

The Millerettes are closing the Stillwater tournament today. They opened the tournament Friday. Yukon will play its final home match at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Mustang on senior night and then close out the regular season at 6 p.m. Thursday at Deer Creek.

The final 6A rankings will be released at noon Monday. The regional assignments will be issued following the final rankings’ post.