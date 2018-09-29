Yukon softball set to host regional

It’s regional time in Oklahoma for high school fast pitch softball.

Yukon will host a 6A west regional tournament after taking second in its district during the regular season.

“It has been a roller-coaster season,” Yukon coach Katy Hoke said. “It has been a good season. We have played very well at times and could have played better at times. That is what I mean about it being a roller-coaster season. When we have put hitting, pitching and defense all together in one game, we have played really well. That will be our goal for the rest of the season. We started this season with a lot of varsity inexperience, so to get to host a regional is a great accomplishment for this team.”

The regional tournament is slated to begin Wednesday, but with impending inclement weather in the forecast, there is a chance the start of the regional could be moved to Tuesday.

The regional is scheduled to last two days, so if it begins Wednesday, it will conclude Thursday and if it begins Tuesday, it will conclude Wednesday.

The other three teams in the regional tournament will be No. 2 seed Mustang, No. 3 seed Edmond Santa Fe and No. 4 seed Edmond Memorial.

“I think we have had a really good season,” Yukon senior Bre Johnson said. “Having a home regional will help us relax and play well. I think we will do well. We just need to stay together and push through every situation and work hard. We are confident against who we will be playing.”

Yukon will take on Edmond Memorial at noon in the opening game. Mustang and Edmond Santa Fe will play at 2 p.m. The first elimination game is slated for 4 p.m. and the winner’s bracket game will take place at 6 p.m. that day.

Day two will open at noon with the second elimination game. The regional final will begin at 2 p.m. and the regional final if-game will take place at 4 p.m.

The Millerettes have played Mustang once this season, Edmond Santa Fe twice and they have not played Edmond Memorial. Yukon is 0-1 against Mustang and 2-0 against Edmond Santa Fe.

“It’s exciting to get to play at home,” Hoke said. “There is a lot of hometown pride here and I think it will be a huge advantage for us. I know with Mustang in our regional, there is a lot of talk about the possible match up with them, but we have to take care of business against Edmond Memorial. They are a very capable team and we need to focus on them and play our best softball. Our execution at the plate and on defense will be key for us. I think our pitching will be there, but if we can get all three working, we will have a good chance.”

Yukon played its final home regular season game Thursday against Southmoore and fell to the SaberCats 5-0.

The Millerettes had five hits in the game. Hannah Hurtz, Amanda Davis, McKenna Johnson, Jordan Schlarb and A.J. Rayburn each had one hit.

Kaylee Bradley started the game in the circle and pitched five innings allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Bre Johnson pitched the final two innings and allowed one earned run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Southmoore scored one run in the first inning, three runs in the fourth and one in the seventh.

“We struggled offensively tonight,” Hoke said. “We didn’t attack the ball at the plate and we couldn’t string any hits together. I thought we came out flat. These games matter. They help us prep for next week. I thought we played alight defensively. We made a few bad pitches and they made us pay. We have to bring it offensively and need to pick up our speed of the game.”

Yukon closed its regular season Friday with a game against Durant at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond.