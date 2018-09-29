Yukon cross country leaves mark on Enduro Classic

For the second time this season, the Yukon cross country teams hosted their second meet at Woodson Park in Oklahoma City.

This time around, it was the Enduro Classic on Thursday.

The Miller boys had a strong day with a second-place finish out of 15 teams and the girls took fifth out of 11 teams.

Edmond Memorial took home the top spot in the boys’ team standings and Edmond Santa Fe won the girls’ competition.

For the Yukon boys, it was Kolby Mccoy taking 14th place with a time of 17:54.8. Noah Hanscom finished 16th with a time of 18:01.5. Jonah Hanscom placed 19th with a time of 18:04.1. Seth Cortez took 22nd place with a time of 18:09.1. Kohl Kimmel finished 26th with a time of 18:17.1. Kyle Crow placed 27th with a time of 18:17.8 and Cade Pope took 29th with a time of 18:23.4.

Edmond North’s Parker Jackson was the top individual boys’ runner.

“We ran much better today,” Yukon coach Matt Parent said. “I have been challenging them over the past two weeks that they needed to start turning the corner. They accepted the challenge and have been running well in practice. It showed today. It is that point in the year where we need to start improving and making our biggest stride.”

For the Millerettes, it was Elora Jones taking eighth place with a time of 21:32.2. Avery Stanley finished 14th with a time of 21:51.3. Asley Baker placed 34th with a time of 23:20.5. Josie Gray took 37th with a time of 23:44.0. Cristen Rupel finished 38th with a time of 24:51.4 and Avery Turner took 53rd with a time of 24:52.0.

Edmond North’s Maddie Medina took first in the individual competition on the girls’ side.