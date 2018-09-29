Families welcome Guard unit home from Afghanistan

By Chris Eversole, staff writer

The 350 members of an Oklahoma National Guard’s unit returning from Afghanistan reunited with their families at Mustang Bronco Stadium Monday.

The Guard chose the Mustang field for the event because of its large capacity, Athletic Director Robert Foreman said.

The First Squadron, 180th Cavalry Regiment, served about a year in support of military operations in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital city.

The unit was part of a NATO-led mission called Operation Resolute Support.

The 180th served with units from six other nations – the United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand, Finland and Estonia.