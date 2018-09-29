Critical mistakes end Yukon’s perfect season at Edmond Santa Fe

Yukon’s unbeaten season came to an end Friday in its first road game in a 30-14 loss to Edmond Santa Fe to fall to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in district play.

“Our whole team played the worst game of the year,” Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said. “We made uncharacteristic mistakes in all phases. We just played the worst game of the year.”

The Millers had success on their first offensive possession driving the ball to the Wolves’ 30-yard line before penalties and negative plays pushed them back to the 50.

Yukon faced a third and long situation and attempted a long pass play that was intercepted by Santa Fe.

The Wolves went a long, sustaining drive against Yukon’s defense that took up the rest of the opening quarter and leaked into the second.

The Millers stood tall once the Wolves got inside Yukon’s 10-yard line and forced a 21-yard field goal that gave Edmond Santa Fe a 3-0 lead early in the second frame.

Yukon would respond with an impressive drive on its next possession that reached Santa Fe’s 7-yard line before the Millers committed their second turnover on a fumble that was recovered by the Wolves at their own 10.

Santa Fe went on another long drive that took up nearly the entire rest of the first half and again settled for a field goal, this time from 27 yards to give the Wolves a 6-0 halftime lead.

Edmond Santa Fe got the ball to open the third quarter and Yukon’s defense came up with a three-and-out, forcing the Wolves to punt from their own 24-yard line.

However, instead of punting, Santa Fe ran a fake punt and not only were the Wolves successful in getting the first down, they took it down to the Miller 29-yard line.

Two plays later, Santa Fe punched it into the end zone and after an off-sides penalty on Yukon on the extra-point attempt, the Wolves went for two and got it to go up 14-0 early in the third quarter.

“We were down 6-0 at half and I told them at halftime that we had just played the worst half of football we have played all year and we were a touchdown and an extra-point away from taking the lead,” Reed said. “We came out and held them to a three-and-out and then give them a fake punt. That’s on us as coaches. We take full responsibility for that.”

Yukon’s offense struggled to sustain a drive and had to punt the ball back to Santa Fe midway through the third. The Wolves took advantage of the opportunity and drove 86 yards, capped by a 54-yard touchdown run that put them up 21-0 following the extra-point.

The Millers would strike back before the end of the quarter and go on a scoring drive themselves capped by a 30-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Young to Owen Olsen followed by a Cody Watson PAT to make the score 21-7 at the end of the third frame.

Yukon’s defense forced a Santa Fe punt that was downed inside the Miller 5-yard line early in the fourth quarter that gave Yukon a chance to get back into the game with another scoring drive.

Instead, the Millers busted a play and Young was tackled in the end zone for a safety that put the Wolves up 23-7.

After trading punts, Santa Fe went on a game-sealing 61-yard scoring drive capped by a three-yard touchdown run and extra-point to go up 30-7.

Yukon scored its second touchdown as time expired on a five-yard scamper from Caden Hernandez and a Watson PAT to make the final score 30-14.

“As a whole, we weren’t here tonight,” Reed said. “We had the best week of practice we have had all season. We need to figure out why we are not executing in games like we do in practice. Not only did we not execute, we had some bad plays. It was the worst tackling game of the season for our defense. Santa Fe is a good team. They are the best team we have seen all year. You can’t make those mistakes against teams like them and win games.”

Up next for the Millers will be at 7 p.m. next Friday back at home against Jenks, who comes into the match up also 4-1 and 1-1 in the district.