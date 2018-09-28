Film Study: Week Five

Redskins head to Mustang on Homecoming Friday

By Brody Feldmann

After a loss to Norman North, Mustang hosts Union this Friday on Homecoming night at Bronco Stadium.

Union comes into the Friday night showdown with a record of 2-2 with losses to Broken Arrow and Jenks and wins against Lake Ridge (Texas) and Owasso, last week.

“Guys in Mustang don’t worry about that,” defensive coordinator Adam Gaylor said about the name on the front of the jersey. “We just have to worry about getting better and focus on us, to be honest with you.”

Coming into the showdown, the Redskins offense is averaging 19.3 points per game while the defense is giving up 22.5 points per game.

“They just do a really good job and are really sound in what they do. They are obviously well coached, and their kids play hard,” Gaylor said.

The Redskins will look to ride on a running game that opens up the passing game.

Darius Boone, 27, Union’s starting running back already is committed to play at the next level at Eastern Michigan. He is a tough runner who also will put his foot in the ground and get up field in a hurry.

“Tremendous running back and a really good quarterback. He is a veteran quarterback and doesn’t make mistakes,” said Gaylor.

At quarterback Union has senior Peyton Thompson, 12, leading the offense. Thompson is an experienced quarterback who can beat a team in multiple ways.

Mustang’s defensive line will face its toughest challenge to this time of the season. Union’s offensive line averages 6’2” 297 pounds.

“They don’t have a ton of schemes, but what they do is really good,” said Gaylor.

On defense Union flies around to the ball.

One player who stands out is middle linebacker, Emery Thompson, 21, who has an eye for the ball and will be seen around the ball all night.

The Union defense is quick, but when giving up 22.5 points per game, there are holes that offenses can attack.

Mustang will need to get off the field on defense and put together drives on the offense to walk away victorious on Homecoming night.

“You just have to remind the kids that there is no Homecoming without a football game. You want to win Homecoming. So, you have to do everything to prepare to win the game,” Gaylor said. “What is the point of Homecoming? It is to win the football game.”