Yukon softball clinches home regional with sweep of Moore, Westmoore

Yukon softball entered the week with one goal on its mind, take care of business and clinch a home regional for the postseason.

Mission accomplished.

The Millerettes beat Moore 7-5 Tuesday on the road and Westmoore 11-8 Wednesday also on the road in a make-up game from earlier in the season.

“We hit the ball really well as a team,” Yukon coach Katy Hoke said. “I told the girls after the game Wednesday that everyone did their jobs.”

After falling to the Jaguars last week and making nine errors, Yukon was determined to turn the tide against Westmoore in its second match up.

The Millerettes made no errors and started strong offensively with a grand slam from McKenna Johnson in the top of the first inning.

Yukon started A.J. Rayburn in the circle, but Kaylee Bradley came into the game in relief of Rayburn in the bottom of the first inning and pitched the remainder of the game.

“A.J. didn’t pitch badly, they just had their timing with her,” Hoke said. “She played a great second base after we took her out of the pitcher’s circle. That was a good win for us.”

Against Moore, the Millerettes had nine hits and seven RBIs. Amanda Davis had two hits and three RBIs. Hannah Hurtz had two hits and one RBI. Brooklin Mathers had two hits. Bre Johnson had one hit and one RBI. Ashlyn Bruce and McKenna Johnson each had one hit and Jordan Schlarb and Rayburn each had one RBI.

Bre Johnson started the game in the circle against Moore for Yukon and pitched five innings allowing two earned runs on six hits with no walks and two strikeouts. Bradley pitched the final two innings and allowed three earned runs on four hits with two walks and one strikeout.

The Millerettes scored one run in the second inning, two runs in the third, three runs in the sixth and one run in the seventh.

Moore finished with four errors and Yukon had none.

Following the win against Westmoore, the Millerettes had a record of 18-6-1. They were scheduled to play in the Edmond tournament Friday and today, but the chances of playing were slim due to inclement weather in the forecast.