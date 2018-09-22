United Way sets $180k fundraising goal

The United Way of Canadian County has set an impressive goal for 2019, and the chairman of this year’s campaign said he believes it is achievable.

Craig McVay announced the $180,000 goal on Friday during the Yukon Chamber of Commerce’s weekly Community Coffee.

It was held at the Canadian Valley Technology Center in El Reno.

McVay, who is a Yukon graduate and also is superintendent for the El Reno school district, said he expects to exceed $200,000 this year.

Oklahoma Gas and Electric has agreed to match the donations of any new company joining the campaign, up to $5,600.

“That’s how I know we’re already going above $200,000,” McVay told the crowd of more than 100 people attending the event.

Money raised from the campaign will be used to help 15 member agencies, McVay said.

He also pointed out that the United Way Pacesetters, a group of local businesses who run their campaigns early, already have pledged $78,022. That is more than 43 percent of the campaign goal.

Last year, the goal was $175,000. When the final totals were tallied, more than $187,000 was raised.

All of the money raised in Canadian County helps Canadian County programs, officials have said.

“The people of Canadian County love each other. The spirit of our kids is driving the entire Canadian County community, and I am so pleased to be a part of that, and I know we are going to beat that $200,000,” he said.

“With your help, we are confident that goal can be reached. Let’s work together to prove how generous the people of Canadian County can be,” McVay said.

He also pointed out the important role that United Way plays in Canadian County.

“The United Way, for us, is one of the most important partner agencies for our school system, and I’m a one issue guy. I made a promise to God 35 years ago that I would make kids’ lives better. United Way is leading the way in helping me fulfill that promise. It is really personal for me,” McVay said.

The campaign began on Friday and will run through the end of November, said Carol Plemons, director of the United Way of Canadian County.