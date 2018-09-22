Southwest Covenant volleyball sweeps through OKC Knights, Harding Fine Arts

The Southwest Covenant volleyball team made light work of its two matches earlier in the week with sweeps of the OKC Knights and Harding Fine Arts.

The Patriots defeated the OKC Knights Monday at home with scores of 25-16, 25-6 and 25-22. They beat Harding Fine Arts Tuesday at home with scores of 25-8, 25-11 and 25-6.

“We played solid,” Southwest Covenant coach Samantha Lindsey said. “I played with the rotation a little bit, but we took care of business. We are playing well right now. We need to keep improving. We are still a little inconsistent. We are starting to prepare for the postseason.”

The two wins put Southwest Covenant at 21-6 on the season. The Patriots played at Destiny on Thursday to close out the week.