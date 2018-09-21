Southwest Covenant mercy rules Bluejacket in district opener

Southwest Covenant has yet to play a full game in the 2018 season on the gridiron.

The Patriots have mercy ruled every team they have played, including Thursday’s opponent Bluejacket, who didn’t make it to halftime before being run off the field by SWC.

Southwest Covenant won the game 47-0 and improved to 4-0 on the season and 1-0 in the district.

“I thought we played well,” Southwest Covenant coach Trey Cloud said. “Especially on defense. Those guys are playing really well right now. They are flying to the ball and playing physical.”

The Patriots finished with 202 yards of offense, including 114 passing yards and 88 rushing yards. They had nine first downs and did not commit a turnover.

Southwest Covenant’s defense was stout. The Patriots held Bluejacket to 29 total yards in 33 offensive plays. Bluejacket had 21 yards passing and just eight yards rushing with two turnovers (interceptions).

Patriot quarterback Ben Webb finished the night with 114 yards passing and two touchdowns on 6 of 8 completions. Running back Trevor Kelly rushed three times for 72 yards and three touchdowns and Will Haas caught three passes for 51 yards and one touchdown.

It didn’t take long for Southwest Covenant to show Bluejacket it was going to be a long night. The Patriots scored five touchdowns in the first quarter and two in the second.

Kelly scored on a three-yard run to start the game to give Southwest Covenant a 6-0 lead. Haas then caught his only touchdown of the game on a 33-yard pass from Webb followed by a Logan Shields extra-point to go up 13-0. Kelly scored his second touchdown on a 19-yard run followed by a Shields’ extra-point to give the Patriots a 20-0 advantage. Jesse Deason scored the first quarter’s fourth touchdown on a 45-yard interception return to put SWC up 26-0 and Kelly scored his third and the opening frame’s final touchdown on a 50-yard run followed by a Shield’s point after attempt to give the Patriots a 33-0 lead.

Webb found the end zone on a three-yard run to start the second quarter followed by a Shields extra-point to go up 40-0 and Shields decided to join the touchdown party with a nine-yard touchdown catch from Webb followed by his own PAT to end the contest at 47-0.

“It was our first time to go up against a four-man front on offense,” Cloud said. “I thought our guys handled it well.”

Tonight’s game was supposed to be played Friday, but with the threat of inclement weather, the two schools agreed to play the game Thursday.

It was the first home game of the season for Southwest Covenant and the Patriots were able to unveil their new bleachers.