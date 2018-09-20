Volleyball hosts and wins the Mustang Tournament

By Brody Feldmann

Mustang Lady Broncos volleyball had a busy week with a loss on Thursday to Southmoore before bouncing back and winning the Mustang Tournament.

Southmoore defeated Mustang last Thursday three games to two.

Mustang opened the match with a strong 25-15 victory before dropping Game Two, 16-25. In Game Three, the Broncos pulled off a close 25-23 victory to take a two game to one lead.

Southmoore took Game Four easily with a 25-7 victory and then held off Mustang in Game Five for a 17-15 victory to win the match.

“The first game we played awesome,” said coach Steve Hajek. “We just weren’t executing. We weren’t moving our feet, weren’t aggressive at the net, and we just lost our composure in that game.”

Saturday, Mustang hosted a tournament, which Moore backed out from hosting recently.

“Whenever the girls can rebound, especially from one game to the next, we are doing something right. During the tournament, the girls played well, and we went undefeated until the finals,” said Hajek.

Mustang ran through the competition all the way to the finals. The Broncos defeated Moore, 2-0, Oklahoma Christian, 2-0, Putnam City West, 2-0, Piedmont, 2-0, and Oklahoma Christian again 2-0.

The team didn’t drop its first game until the third game of the finals against Carl Albert.

Mustang won Game One 28-26 and Game Two 25-20 before dropping Game Three 23-25 and Game Four 18-25.

“It was a long day. We got there at 7:30 a.m. and didn’t finish until 7:15 p.m.,” Hajek said.

In the fifth game, Mustang held off the Lady Titans for a 15-13 victory to walk away as the champions of the Mustang Tournament.

“I’m proud of this team. They continue to fight throughout every match,” said Hajek.

Mustang travels to Deer Creek tonight at 6 p.m. to take on the No. 4 team in the state, Deer Creek. The Lady Antlers defeated the Broncos three games to none on Aug. 11.

“We have had some great practices this week. So, I’m excited to face Deer Creek. I want to see what we can do,” said Hajek.

Mustang will look for revenge and its first victory against a top-eight team in the state this season.