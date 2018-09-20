Police investigate teen’s shooting

By Chris Eversole

Authorities in Mustang say they are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was found shot in his home Tuesday.

Mustang Police Chief Robert Groseclose said authorities believe the shooting was self-inflicted but are continuing the investigate.

Groseclose said police received a call shortly after 5 p.m. stating that the boy, whose name has not been released, had been found shot at his home in the 2000 block of Karen Terrace.

Groseclose said the incident occurred between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and was discovered by a family member.

Groseclose said the teen was still alive at the time he was found.

He was taken to an area hospital. However, his condition as of Wednesday was unclear, said Groseclose.

Officials with Mustang High School sent out an email notifying parents about the incident and to make them aware that counseling services would be available for any student in need.

“It is with a saddened heart that we acknowledge the tragic serious injury of one of our students. At this point, we are awaiting details of the student, but we do know that he is on life support.,” wrote High School Principal Teresa Wilkerson.

“Our prayers and thoughts go out to the families and friends. During this time as the school community processes this news and copes with grief, we would like to inform you that students of Mustang Public Schools have access to grief counseling support,” she wrote.

Wilkerson also said the district has implemented a plan to respond to the situation, including having counselors available throughout the day to work with students and staff.

“This is a difficult time for everyone, but I know our students and staff will lean on each other through this sad time,” she wrote.