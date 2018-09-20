Mustang graduate hospitalized after fatal accident

By Brody Feldmann

Yukon native and Mustang High School graduate Logan Reed is still hospitalized after an accident in Midwest City that killed another driver early last Thursday morning.

“Reed is still hospitalized, and the investigation is continuing while they wait for toxicology reports. After results are in, they will turn everything over to the district attorney,” said Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes Monday.

Reports said Reed, 22, was driving eastbound on NE 23rd at a high rate of speed and crossed the centerline of westbound traffic, striking Donna Kay Potvin, 48, of Midwest City head on.

The Midwest City Police received calls from a witness of the accident around 3:41 a.m. which said a violent automobile crash had just occurred in the 6800 block of NE 23rd the report stated.

Potvin was found trapped and pronounced dead inside her Chevy SUV when officers arrived at the scene of the crash.

A witness told police that Potvin was traveling westbound on NE 23rd in the outside lane when struck by Reed.

Reed was found pinned in his vehicle when police arrived at the scene. He had to be extricated from his vehicle and was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed as critical but stable on the day of the accident.

“Our fatality squad investigators are continuing to gather evidence from this tragic event and will present their information to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office for review and any possible charges,” Clabes said.

Clabes added, “It appears alcohol and/or drugs, along with speed, are the major contributors to the fatality accident. Potvin was apparently doing everything right on the roadway but is now another senseless statistic.”