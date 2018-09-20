Film Study: Week Four against Norman North

By Brody Feldmann

After a win last week over Westmoore the Mustang Broncos football team resets its record at 0-0 going into district.

“It is 0-0, and it all starts over. This is the most important game of the season to this point. We are facing a good team. Despite their record they have played some tough teams,” said defensive coordinator Adam Gaylor.

Mustang finished the “preseason” 1-2 with the lone victory coming at home against then, No. 6 Westmoore, and the two losses coming on the road to No. 5 Edmond Santa Fe and No. 7 Yukon.

The Broncos go back on the road, this time to Norman, for the beginning of district play to take on the Norman North Timberwolves at Norman High School.

The Timberwolves come into the opening district game 0-3, but all three teams Norman North has faced are ranked. Norman defeated Norman North 28-12 in Week One Stillwater, No. 1 in 6A-II, beat the Timberwolves 44-21, and Santa Fe, No. 5 in 6A-I, won 49-13 last week over the Timberwolves.

The record is a little misleading, as the Timberwolves have a lot of talent.

The biggest number and name to know for this matchup is, 46, Cole Mashburn. He will be lined up all over the field for the Timberwolves.

“We are going to have to be really sound on No. 46. He is a hell of a player and does a very good job of being physical and explosive,” said offensive coordinator Aso Pogi said.

At 6’3” and 240-pounds, the senior will be put mostly at linebacker. But, also, will play defensive end, running back and will even play quarterback for Norman North in its wildcat formation.

“They give you a lot of things to defend so you really have to tighten down what you do,” said Gaylor.

The Timberwolves have an athletic quarterback to lead the offense with a very popular name in the state of Oklahoma, Jacob Switzer, 14.

“The quarterback is a really good quarterback and is an athlete,” Gaylor said.

Malachi Gatewood, 3, is Switzer’s go to man on the outside, standing at 6’1”, Gatewood will go and get the ball over defensive backs.

At running back Gabe Trevillison, 26, runs behind some monsters at the offensive lineman position. Just to name a couple, Jaylon Johnson, 78, is a 6’3” 226-pound right tackle and Ja’vion Combs, 79, is a 6’4” 345-pound left tackle.

“They have a huge offensive tackle. He swallows the sun, so to speak, he is so big. If he gets a hold of you, you’re in trouble,” Gaylor said.

Mustang looks to continue to improve and walk out of Norman with a victory to open district play 1-0.

“We have to be sound up front and play our game,” said Pogi.