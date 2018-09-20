Cross Country opens its season in Norman

By Brody Feldmann

Mustang cross country opened its season last Friday at the OK Runner Classic held in Norman.

The boys team ran its way to a first-place finish with a total of 78-points through its top five runners.

“They are doing well. We have a pretty deep team this season. They are working together well and pushing each other this year,” said head coach Mike McGarry.

Kaleb Brooks, 16:51, led the Broncos with a third-place finish while Gabe Simonsen, 17:04, finished in fourth.

“The guy with the most improvement from last year is Kaleb Brooks. Last year he was either our third or fourth runner, but he is going to take up where Cameron Mills was. He is going to fill Cameron’s shoes just fine,” said McGarry.

Finishing out the top five for Mustang was Parker Huckaby, 17:35, in 14th, Parker Arnold, 17:51, 18:03, in 23rd and Antonio Cervantes took 34th.

Brenden Robeaux, 18:20, and Benji Vanaken, 19:08, rounded out the Broncos team in the OK Runner.

The Lady Broncos team came in seventh-place overall to open the season.

“We lost four girls that are running in college. I hate to say it is a rebuilding year, but I would rather be like some of the other big schools where it is just a reload every year,” McGarry said.

Jordan Thayer, 21:33, led the team with an 11th place finish and Heidi Askeland, 21:50, was two spots behind her in 13th.

Elaina Hinkle ran a 23:01 for a 45th place finish while Rachel Hamel, 23:58, took 63rd and Annstyn Stanley, 24:07, finished in 68th.

The two to round out the Lady Broncos were Emily Wilson, 24:13, and Carrigan Mills, 24:20.

Both Mustang teams will travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas this weekend to compete in the Chile Pepper Festival.

“Looking at the weather forecast and I’m going ‘Oh no, this is going to get sloppy,’” said McGarry.