Yukon volleyball takes second in Bartlesville tournament

It was another successful weekend for the Yukon volleyball team.

The Millerettes took second place in the Bartlesville tournament with a 4-1 record in the two-day event.

Yukon played pool play matches on Friday and went 3-0 against Booker T. Washington, Bishop Kelly junior varsity red and Ponca City.

The Millerettes beat Booker T. Washington 25-17, 25-22 and 25-13. They beat Bishop Kelly junior varsity red 25-21, 25-7 and 25-21 and they beat Ponca City 25-16, 25-13 and 25-17.

Yukon advanced to the Gold Bracket on Saturday and took on Collinsville in the semifinals. The Millerettes beat Collinsville 25-9, 25-13 and 25-13.

Yukon took on Shawnee in the tournament championship and lost 25-20, 27-25 and 25-16.

Yukon enters the week with an overall record of 14-6 following the tournament.

The Millerettes will take on Putnam City West at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Yukon High School Main Gym.