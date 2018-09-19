Yukon cheer takes second at regional, heads to state

The stage was set for the Yukon cheer squad Saturday at the regional competition, and the Millerettes took advantage.

Yukon hosted a regional competition for the second straight year, and this year, the Millerettes took second place with 274 points and advanced to the state competition, which takes place Saturday in Tulsa.

“We came out on the mat Saturday and looked better than we ever have before,” Yukon cheer sponsor Tiffiany Webb said. “We hit on everything, and the timing of tumbling was spot on, which gave us high scores. This week, we are going to practice the little things to help gain a few more points in several categories. We will take the judges’ comments on what we need to work on and hammer those first. I am super proud of the team and what they did on the mat Saturday.”

The state competition will be at the Mabee Center on the campus of Oral Roberts University. Yukon is slated to take the mat between 4 and 5 p.m.

“The 6A Division is hard, but the girls have the determination and want to continue getting better and take that title on Saturday,” Webb said. “I see us doing very well at state if we perform as well or better than we did at the regional.”

In its second year of hosting a cheer regional, many people were appreciative of Yukon’s hospitality.

“This weekend’s competition couldn’t have went any better,” Webb said. “It ran smooth, and we had a lot of compliments about the facility and overall competition, which was nice to hear. It would not have been possible without the parents and the volunteers.”