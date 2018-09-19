Southwest Covenant football closes non-district 3-0

For the third time in his coaching career, Southwest Covenant football coach Trey Cloud took on his father, Curt Cloud, Friday on the gridiron.

The Patriots traveled across the state to play Copan-Wesleyan. It was Southwest Covenant coming away with the win 55-6 to make the Patriots perfect in their non-district schedule.

Southwest Covenant will host Bluejacket at 7 p.m. Friday in the Patriots first home game of the season. The game will also open district play for SWC.

“I thought we played well on Friday,” Trey Cloud said. “We started out fast and were able to get some younger kids into the game. It was good facing dad again. It was fun, it was weird playing against the school I went to. My dad said we were really fast.”

Through three games, the Southwest Covenant defense has allowed 14 points. Cloud said he is proud of how his defense is playing.

“Defense is how you win football games,” Cloud said. “Our offense is always going to be there, but we need our defense to keep improving every week. They are playing really well right now. They are flying around and swarming the football. We are strong in our run support and play sound pass defense. We change our defensive scheme every week depending on who we are facing. We are athletic enough to play man-to-man in our secondary, and that frees us up to do a lot of things up front.”

Cloud said he expects a different type of challenge when Bluejacket comes to town Friday.

“They are a solid team,” he said. “They are a good team traditionally, and their quarterback can throw the football. We are going to be seeing a team that passes a lot. We are excited to play at home and show off our new bleachers. The field looks good, and we will have a new concession stand. It’s not quite finished yet, but it almost is, and it will be nice.”

Southwest Covenant finished the game with 287 yards of offense, including 186 rushing yards and 101 passing yards. The Patriots racked up 13 first downs and had one turnover (fumble).

Copan-Wesleyan had 84 yards of offense, including 54 passing yards and 30 rushing yards, while racking up five first downs. Copan-Wesleyan had two turnovers (one fumble, one interception).

Southwest Covenant quarterback Ben Webb passed for 92 yards and three touchdowns on 4 of 5 passing. Webb also led the Patriots in rushing with 60 yards on four carries. Will Haas led SWC in receiving with 51 yards and one touchdown on three receptions.

Tyler Kelly was the team leader in tackles with four, including three tackles for loss.