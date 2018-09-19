Millers set to open district

Non-district play is over, and everyone is 0-0 with district play opening this weekend for high school football in Oklahoma.

Yukon will host Norman at 7 p.m. Friday at Miller Stadium on Homecoming Night for Yukon High School.

The Millers come into the game with a 3-0 record, while the Tigers enter Friday with a 2-1 record after stumbling against Moore Friday.

Yukon had a bye week last Friday after playing Zero Week against Edmond North.

“The bye-week was pretty good,” Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said. “We got a little bit of extra rest. We have had a pretty long grind. Most people get off school in May, get a break and are excited for summer. For football coaches and players, May through November is our busiest time of the year.”

With the week off from games, Reed allowed his players to catch up on some rest.

“We took the early mornings off,” he said. “We also shortened our practices in the afternoon. We went back to the basics.”

With Norman coming to town on Friday, Reed said he expects a dog fight from the Tigers.

“Kudos to their coaching staff,” he said. “They have really changed as a team mentally from a year ago. They are tougher and more physical. They are a scary team. When their offense is hot, it is real hot. They are going to run a lot of RPO (run-pass option) stuff on offense. They have a good quarterback and several good running backs. They are committed to what they do defensively.”

Reed said he is proud of the strong start to the season the Millers have had, but knows the intensity will pick up in district play.

“Everyone is 0-0 now,” he said. “We don’t want to downplay our strong start, but wins and losses are much more magnified now with district play. We had a good talk about it yesterday. We are where we want to be offensively. I thought we executed well against Moore and we didn’t turn the ball over. We had a little bit of a wake up call against Moore defensively. Special teams has been good. It probably doesn’t make the offense look good, but it’s all about scoring touchdowns and winning games.”

Here is a breakdown of Yukon’s district and how each team performed in non- district play:

Yukon 3-0

-beat Edmond North 28-0

-beat Mustang 19-14

-beat Moore 49-27

Jenks 3-0

-beat Bixby 28-14

-beat Mansfield Legacy (Texas) 35-14

-beat Union 27-10

Broken Arrow 3-0

-beat Union 33-10

-beat Mansfield (Texas) 28-6

-beat Owasso 42-20

Edmond Santa Fe 3-0

-beat Edmond North 31-7

-beat Mustang 29-14

-beat Norman North 49-13

Norman 2-1

-beat Norman North 28-12

-beat Deer Creek 43-14

-lost to Moore 14-7

Westmoore 2-1

-beat Moore 35-6

-beat Southmoore 41-20

-lost to Mustang 21-14

Edmond Memorial 1-2

-lost to Stillwater 61-18

-beat Edmond North 10-7

-lost to Deer Creek 34-13

Enid 1-2

-lost to Guthrie 57-9

-beat Ponca City 20-13

-lost to Bishop McGuinness 31-7