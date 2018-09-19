Yukon cross country competes in OK Runner Classic

The Yukon cross country teams headed south to compete in the OK Runner Classic last Friday in Norman.

The Miller boys took 11th place out of 25 teams, while the Millerettes finished 14th out of 18 teams.

Mustang took first place in the boys’ team standings, and Jenks grabbed first in the girls’ standings.

Edmond North’s Parker Jackson took first in the individual boys’ standings with a time of 16:40.

For Yukon, it was Noah Hanscom coming in 48th with a time of 18:42. Seth Cortez finsihed in 52nd with a time of 18:49. Kohl Kimmel placed 54th with a time of 18:50. Joanh Hanscom took 59th with a time of 18:54. Cade Pope finished 61st with a time of 18:57. Kolby Mccoy placed 69th with a time of 19:07 and Kyle Crow took 117th with a time of 20:44.

Norman’s Sophia Maag finished first in the girls’ individual race with a time of 19:30. For the Millerettes, it was Avery Stanley placing 44th with a time of 22:52. Asley Baker took 71st with a time of 24:10. Ashley Brinkley finished 78th with a time of 24:30. Josie Gray placed 82nd with a time of 24:51. Avery Turner took 85th with a time of 24:53 and Avery Cunningham finished 97th with a time of 25:52.

The Yukon cross country teams will be back in action at 10:35 a.m. Thursday at the Moore meet.