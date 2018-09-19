Auto dealer donates to Yukon bookmobile

Plans by the Yukon School District to create a bookmobile that will travel throughout the district offering students free books got a big boost this week.

Officials with Oklahoma City-based Smicklas Chevrolet presented the district with a check for $7,500.

Kara Hudson, the general manager for Smicklas, made the presentation during an event inside the library at Myers Elementary School.

Hudson was joined by Rolanda Estrada and Kenneth McDonald from the dealership in making the presentation to Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth.

Hudson said the dealership often donates to area athletic programs, but saw a need to help elsewhere. Thus, it haschosen to donate to the bookmobile project.

Simeroth said the donation is appreciated.

“It helps the school district by helping kids. That’s the first place we start. We can provide books for them to read over the summer, keep and build their home library. It will encourage that kid, siblings or whomever else is in the house to read and to come back more prepared. Then, we team it up with our free meal program, as we travel across the district providing food and educational material. It can’t do anything but help from that very earliest age.

“If we can get them nourished and get them a book to read and they come a little more prepared than they normally would, we are already weeks ahead of the game,” Simeroth said.

Estrada, who is Smicklas’ manager of community involvement, said it is about helping the communities the dealership serves.

“It’s almost like you are not only feeding them, but you are feeding their minds as well as providing them with food,” she said.

Hudson said she expects to continue to provide donations into the future.

Simeroth said that the district’s bus vendor donated a bus to the program, making the original idea of the bookmobile possible.

The bus is being painted and “wrapped” in preparation for the program, which will kick off next summer.

Hudson said Smicklas also donated $7,500 to the Mustang School District for its early childhood education program.