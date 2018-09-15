Yukon softball sweeps Lawton in district double-header

Following a disappointing loss Monday at home to Westmoore, the Yukon softball team was back at it Tuesday with a district double-header against Lawton.

The Millerettes hosted the Wolverines after having their originally scheduled game rained out earlier in the season.

Yukon won both games with run-rules. The Millerettes won the first game 14-4 in five innings and the second 12-0 in three innings.

In the first game, Yukon had 15 hits and 12 RBIs. Ashlyn Bruce had four hits and four RBIs, including two homeruns. McKenna Johnson had three hits and one RBI. A.J. Rayburn had one hit and three RBIs. Bre Johnson had two hits and one RBI, including one homerun. Brooklin Mathers had one hit and two RBIs. Hannah Hurtz and Parker Moore had two hits and Jordan Schlarb had one hit and one RBI.

Rayburn pitched all five innings for the Millerettes and allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Both teams scored two runs in the first inning. Yukon scored one in the third. Both teams again scored two runs in the third inning. The Millerettes scored one in the fourth before scoring eight in the fifth.

In the second game, Yukon had nine hits and eight RBIs. McKenna Johnson had two hits and two RBIs. Hurtz had three hits. Bruce had one hit and two RBIs, including a homerun. Kenadi Hamilton had one hit and two RBIs. Annabell Provence had one hit and one RBI. Amanda Davis had one hit and Kaylee Witt had one RBI.

Kaylee Bradley pitched all three innings and allowed no runs on one hit with no walks and one strikeout.

The Millerettes scored six runs in the first inning, five runs in the second and one in the third.

Yukon competed in the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Tournament Friday and today and the Millerettes will travel to Moore on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. district game with the Lions.