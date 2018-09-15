Yukon football stats update
The Yukon football team had a bye week this week after completing its non-district schedule on Sept. 7 with a 49-27 win at home against Moore.
The Millers defeated Mustang 19-14 in their second game and shut out Edmond North 28-0 in the season-opener.
Yukon will open district play at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Norman.
Here is a look at the team and individual statistics through the first three games:
Team offense-
-Total points, 96
-Average points per game, 32
-Total yards, 951
-Rushing yards, 785
-Passing yards, 166
-Touchdowns, 9 (8 rushing, 1 passing)
Rushing-
-Antonio Washington, 28 rushes for 245 yards, one touchdown
-Landon Donoho, 35 rushes for 201 yards, one touchdown
-Noah Davis, 36 rushes for 153 yards, three touchdowns
-Isaiah Butler, 12 rushes for 105 yards, two touchdowns
-Caden Hernandez, five rushes for 42 yards
-Owen Olsen, one rush for 40 yards, one touchdown
-Total, 126 rushes for 785 yards, eight touchdowns, 6.2 yards per carry
Passing-
-Jackson Young, 6 of 11 for 166 yards, one touchdown
Receiving-
-Owen Olsen, three receptions for 77 yards
-Payton Hofer, one reception for 50 yards, one touchdown
-Isaiah Butler, one reception for eight yards
-Colton DeKinder, one reception for six yards
Total, six receptions for 166 yards, one touchdown
Team defense-
-Total points allowed, 41
-Points allowed per game, 13.6
-Total tackles, 192
-Total sacks, 16
-Total turnovers, 4 (2 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries)
-Total tackles for loss, 19
-Total forced fumbles, 5
-Total quarterback pressures, 16
Tackles-
-Kale Fouts, 34
-Jacob Pendergrass, 22
-Caimon McGee, 21
-Owen Olsen, 21
-Cade Peters, 21
-Conner Sudduth, 18
-Elijah Wallace, 17
-Jakoby Kopepasah, 17
-Cody Burch, 11
-Colton Humphrey, 6
-Luke Ringwald, 3
-Daxton Keesee, 1
Total, 192
Sacks-
-Cody Burch, 4.5
-Caimon McGee, 3.5
-Jakoby Kopepasah, 3.5
-Owen Olsen, 2.5
-Jacob Pendergrass, 1
-Cade Peters, 1
Total, 16
Interceptions-
-Elijah Wallace, 2
Fumble recoveries-
-Cade Peters, 2