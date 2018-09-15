Southwest Covenant volleyball splits week’s matches

The Southwest Covenant volleyball team hit the road twice this week with a match at Harding Fine Arts on Tuesday and a match at Crossings on Thursday.

The Patriots swept Harding Fine Arts in three games, but fell to Crossings in four games.

Southwest Covenant beat Harding Fine Arts 25-6, 25-8 and 25-12 and lost to Crossings 25-23, 12-25, 20-25 and 22-25.

The Patriots were without starting libero Kindle Chamberlain, who was out of town at her brother’s wedding.

Southwest Covenant sits at 17-5 after the two-match split.

The Patriots will host Harding Fine Arts at 6 p.m. Tuesday.