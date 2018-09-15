Re-writing history: Yukon volleyball beats Edmond North for first time

It is a season of firsts for the Yukon volleyball program.

The Millerettes have beaten No. 2 Norman North for the first time in program history and now, after Tuesday, they have beaten No. 5 Edmond North for the first time in program history.

Yukon defeated the Huskies in four games. The Millerettes dropped the opening game 25-18, but rebounded to win the next three 25-23, 25-21 and 25-20 to capture their 10th win of the season.

In the first game, Yukon jumped out to an early lead on Edmond North 5-3 and 10-9, but the Huskies came back to take control and led 15-13 and 20-15 before going on to win by seven points.

“We just never got into a flow in that first game,” Yukon coach Rachel Allred said. “We needed to have more energy.”

Game Two started out the same way for the Millerettes. Yukon led 5-3 and 10-8 early and again Edmond North stormed back to take a 15-11 lead. That is where the match turned. The Millerettes came back to retake the lead 20-17 and held for the two-point victory to even the match at one game apiece.

“We started to play our game in the second,” Allred said. “We were playing good defense and that led to good offense. I felt like we started to settle in and play our ball in the last 10 to 15 points in the second game.”

In the third game, Yukon jumped out to an early lead again at 5-3 but Edmond North responded to take a 10-8 advantage before the Millerettes retook the lead for good at 15-14 and 20-17. Yukon went on to win by four points and take control of the match two games to one.

The Huskies came out swinging in the fourth game with their backs against the wall. Edmond North led 5-4 early, but the Millerettes shut the door on the Huskies taking the lead 10-7, 15-9 and 20-14 before coasting to a five-point win to seal the match.

“When we got the lead, we just stayed aggressive and stayed in attack mode,” Allred said. “We had a lot of girls play well tonight. We made the adjustments after the first game and played our game against a really good team.”

Yukon finished the night with 23 kills, 50 blocks and 18 assists. Bri Worth had seven kills. Sidney Benge had 13 blocks and Mallory Scott had 10 assists.

Stillwater snaps Millerettes’ win streak

Yukon traveled to Stillwater Thursday to take on the Pioneers and fell for the first time in seven matches.

The Millerettes played four close games with the No. 6 ranked team in Class 6A. Yukon dropped the first two games 25-23 and 25-21. The Millerettes rebounded to take the third game 27-25, but fell in the fourth game 25-20.

Yukon went into the Bartlesville tournament this weekend with a record of 10-5.