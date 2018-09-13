Jury acquits Mustang man of sexual assault

A Mustang man who had been accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in 2017 was found not guilty Wednesday by a Canadian County jury.

The seven-woman, five-man jury deliberated more than 6 ½ hours before finding Alvin Wesley Pierce, 59, not guilty on the charge of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.

Pierce had been accused of inappropriately touching the girl, who was at his home for a pool party.

Pierce had faced up to 20 years in prison had he been convicted.

Assistant District Attorney Eric Epplin said he was disappointed in the verdict.

“I have the utmost respect for the jurors who served in this case and for their verdict. Obviously, I am disappointed that I was unable to meet my burden of proof in this case. I have great admiration for the now eight-year-old child who found the strength to give her account of events,” Epplin said in an email.

The trial began Monday.

Attempts to reach Pierce’s attorneys were not immediately successful.