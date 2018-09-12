Yukon softball falls to Westmoore on Pink Out Night

It was a tough night for the Yukon softball team on Monday when the Millerettes hosted Westmoore on Pink Out Night.

The Jaguars put up 15 runs on 15 hits to beat Yukon 15-7 in a district battle between the two schools.

The loss dropped the Millerettes’ record to 13-5-1 going into Tuesday.

“We had nine errors defensively,” Yukon coach Katy Hoke said. “We did not play well on defense. We adjusted at the plate and played well enough offensively to win, but we made way too many mistakes defensively. Westmoore is a good team, but so are we. Our defense is a lot better than what we showed tonight.”

Last Thursday, Yukon hosted Putnam City in a district match up and the Millerettes came away victorious against the Pirates 9-0.

Yukon finished the game with nine hits and eight RBIs. Ashlyn Bruce had two RBIs and two hits. Amanda Davis also had two hits and two RBIs. Hannah Hurts and Kaylee Witt each had one hit and one RBI. Bre Johnson had two hits. Jordan Schlarb had one hit and Brooklin Mathers and McKenna Johnson each had one RBI.

Bre Johnson pitched all seven innings for the Millerettes and allowed no runs on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

Yukon scored five runs in the second inning, two runs in the third, one run in the fourth and one run in the sixth.

The Millerettes hosted Lawton in a district double-header Tuesday and they will travel across town Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. district match up with Midwest City before playing four games in the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Tournament Friday at Wild Horse Park in Mustang.

“We need every district win we can get,” Hoke said. “It was disappointing tonight. I thought it was going to be a good fight. We need to take care of business in these next several district games and see if we can’t go get them (Westmoore) back next week.”