Yukon cross country teams take top-five finish at Guthrie meet

The Yukon cross country teams took their talents north to Guthrie on Friday for the Cottonwood Flats Invitational.

The Miller boys took fifth place out of 15 teams, while the girls finished in fifth out of 12 teams.

Deer Creek took the top spot in both the boys and the girls’ team standings.

In the girls’ race, it was Deer Creek’s Aubrey Byers coming in first place with a time of 18:52.4.

For Yukon, Elora Jones was the top runner coming in ninth place with a time of 20:05.3. Avery Stanley finished 13th with a time of 20:15.6. Asley Baker placed 24th with a time of 21:15.3. Ashley Brinkley took 40th with a time of 22:24.9. Avery Turner finished 41st with a time of 22:35.0. Jose Gray placed 50th with a time of 23:02.0 and Lauren Brown took 58th with a time of 23:51.8.

In the boys’ race, it was Deer Creek’s Steven Clark coming in first place with a time of 15:36.1.

For the Millers, Kolby Mccoy finished in 27th place with a time of 17:12.7. Noah Hanscom took 29th with a time of 17:13.5. Cade Pope placed 30th with a time of 17:14.0. Kohl Kimmel finished 31st with a time of 17:19.5. Jonah Hanscom took 32nd with a time of 17:20.0. Seth Cortez placed 37th with a time of 17:24.9 and Kyle Crow finished 45th with a time of 17:53.3.

Next up for the Yukon cross country teams will be the OK Runner Classic at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Norman.