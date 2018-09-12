Yukon cheer to host regional competition, hopes for big crowd

For the second straight year, Yukon High School will host a regional cheer competition.

The competition begins Saturday at the main gymnasium in the high school.

The Yukon cheer squad will host the event and also compete for another berth in the state cheer competition, which takes place Sept. 22 at the Mabee Center on the campus of Oral Roberts University in Tulsa.

“We have been practicing since April,” Yukon cheer sponsor Tiffiany Webb said. “We picked the team in May, went to OU camp in June, had a little break following camp and then got back to work for the rest of the summer. I believe we have a really good chance to do well at the regional competition and do well at the state competition. We are hosting Class 2A, 6A and Large-School Co-Ed here at Yukon.”

Yukon will compete in the 6A Division, which is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Yukon is slated to start its routine at 2:10 p.m.

Seniors Rylee Newport, Madison Browning and Piper Bjerk shared their thoughts on the regional competition and what the team needs to do to qualify for the state competition.

“We are a lot louder this year,” Newport said. “We are more conditioned than previous years. With the regional being here at home again, we hope to have a huge crowd. That will give us a big advantage. We just need to relax and work together and we will do well.”

Browning said it’s important that they stay focused on this week and not look ahead to state.

“We just need to work together and hit our routine,” she said. “We need to stay focused on this week and not get ahead of ourselves. We want to see a lot of people come out and support us, so we will have that home advantage. We want a lot more students and other sports to come out.”

Bjerk said this group is capable of doing great things.

“We all know what we are capable of doing,” she said. “We just need to not be nervous. It is amazing to get to host the regional and perform in our home gym in front of our home crowd. We want a lot of students to come.”

Webb said the team has done a lot more to promote the event this year.

“We want to get more support for the girls this year,” Webb said. “We have sent out invitations to all the head coaches at Yukon to bring their teams. These girls do an amazing job of supporting everyone else throughout the year. We hope the atmosphere is special on Saturday.”

There are 21 girls on the Yukon squad. There are four seniors, five juniors, eight sophomores and four freshmen.

The seniors are Rylee Newport (captain), Piper Bjerk (captain), Madison Browning and Conli Lodes. The juniors are Kaitlynn Strong, Sutton Demuth, Kinlee Bell, Echo Reece and Devin Braley. The sophomores are Selby Park, Sydnie Hall, Hailey Butcher, Baylee Clemmons, Payton Coats, Emily Koon, Courtney Harper and Lindsay Campbell. The freshmen are Lillie Jenkins, Dacee Bowers, Kayli Newport and Chelsea Grimes.