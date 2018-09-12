Southwest Covenant volleyball takes second at Bethany tourney

The Southwest Covenant volleyball team went 4-1 on Saturday in the Bethany tournament to take second place.

The Patriots swept through pool play with wins over Weatherford 25-18 and 25-17, Harding Charter 25-18 and 25-23 and Piedmont 21-25, 25-19 and 15-8.

Southwest Covenant advanced to the semifinals and took on Santa Fe South. The Patriots won the match 25-18 and 25-17 to advance to the title match.

The Patriots battled tournament-host Bethany in the championship match and fell 18-25 and 16-25.

Macie Noland and Alex Davis were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Last Thursday, Southwest Covenant traveled across Canadian County to take on Union City. The Patriots swept the Tigers 25-19, 25-21 and 25-10 to earn the victory.

Coming out of the weekend, the Patriots sat at 17-4 overall. Southwest Covenant played at Harding Fine Arts on Tuesday and will host Crossings at 6 p.m. Thursday.