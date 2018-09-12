Patriots annihilate Empire, set for matchup with Wesleyan

It only took one half for the Southwest Covenant football team to improve to 2-0 on the season with a 50-0 mercy-rule win over Empire last Friday on the road.

The Patriots only ran 21 offensive plays and were up 16-0 before they had their first offensive snap. Trevor Kelly returned an Empire punt 65-yards for a touchdown and then Ben Webb had a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Southwest Covenant scored its first offensive touchdown on a Webb to Cole Shaw 32-yard touchdown connection and then Kelly scored on the Patriots next possession on a 34-yard run to go up 30-0 after one quarter.

Webb scored his second touchdown early in the second quarter on a one-yard run followed by a two-yard touchdown run from Kelly and a 41-yard touchdown scamper from Tyler Kelly to give Southwest Covenant a 50-point mercy rule.

“I am pleased with how fast we started the game,” Southwest Covenant coach Trey Cloud said. “We played really well defensively. We read our keys and played fast and played with a lot of aggression. (Ben) Webb threw the ball well in the rain. The offseason work we put in allowed us to compete against bigger teams.”

The Patriots finished the night with 211 yards of offense, including 116 passing yards and 95 rushing yards. Southwest Covenant had seven first downs and no turnovers.

Webb was 4-of-5 passing for 116 yards with one touchdown.

Trevor Kelly rushed for 43 yards and two touchdowns on two carries. Tyler Kelly rushed for 40 yards and one touchdown on three carries. Webb rushed for nine yards and one touchdown on six carries and Will Haas rushed for three yards on one carry.

Haas caught three passes for 84 yards and Cole Shaw caught one pass for 32 yards and one touchdown.

A.J. Hickman led the way with 11 tackles. Tyler Kelly had six tackles and Jesse Deason and Webb each had two tackles.

Southwest Covenant held Empire to 72 yards of offense, including three passing yards and 69 rushing yards. Empire had two first downs and had four turnovers (two interceptions and two fumbles).

Up next for the Patriots will be their final non-district game of the season at 7 p.m. Friday at Wesleyan Christian School in Bartlesville.

This matchup gets personal for Cloud, as he will face his father Curt Cloud, who is the head coach at Wesleyan and the same high school he graduated from.

“They have a lot of speed,” Cloud said. “It’s kind of like going back home for me. We are going to prepare well. It’s a good game to have going into district play. We are going to have to play well.”