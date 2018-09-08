Yukon volleyball extends win streak to six

By Michael Kinney, Contributing Writer

NORMAN — Yukon is on a roll. The volleyball team came into this week winners of five consecutive matches and weren’t challenged in any of them.

So, it was not a surprise when the Millers extended their win streak to six matches with a 3-0 sweep of Norman Tuesday night at NHS.

“I think overall, we played well,” Yukon coach Rachel Allred said. “We didn’t finish quite as early in the matches as I would like to. We’re talking about working on consistency. That third match was definitely more of what we wanted to show. Just took two games to get us there.”

The win pushed Yukon’s record to 9-3. Their last defeat came Aug. 14 at Edmond Memorial.

However, the win wasn’t perfect. At times the Millers seemed to lose focus and let the Tigers hover around.

“I think overall we did pretty good,” Yukon senior Mallory Scott said. “We had a couple slow spots, but as a team we managed to pull it out, and get the win, so that’s what matters.”

In the opening set Yukon actually found itself trailing Norman. The Tigers held an 8-7 lead as the Millers were scrambling around.

But then Yukon turned it on and went on a 5-0 run to grab a 12-8 lead. They went on to win 25-17 to take the first game.

“The key I think just calling the timeout, getting back in the server seat,” Allred said. “Our server seat got stuck in a couple of rotations. So we got out of that funk. Made some adjustments there, and then we’re able to get the ball rolling, get on a roll at the end.”

In the second set, it didn’t look like Yukon was going to let Norman get into the match. They built a double-digit lead early and were cruising toward an easy set win.

But the Millers let up and the Tigers took advantage. They stormed back and got to within three before Yukon closed out the game at 25-21. “We’ll have to work on that rotation to make some adjustments, and also just some silly mistakes on offense,” Allred said. “But overall, I guess we were able to finish out when we needed to.”

Yukon took the third game easily with a 25-9 win. The three-game sweep was their sixth in a row and seventh of the season.

However, the 10th ranked Millers know they will see stiffer competition when they face No. 6 Edmond North (11-6) Tuesday at home.

“Really we can just use this as just kind of like a prep day for our next big game, because we play Edmond North and they’re a pretty strong team,” Scott said. “So we just need to use this as a let’s get going kind of game.”