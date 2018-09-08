Yukon cross country opens with Paul Parent Jamboree

Despite sloppy and wet conditions … and a stray dog, the Yukon cross country teams opened the 2018 season Tuesday with the Paul Parent Jamboree at Woodson Park in Oklahoma City.

The Miller boys took first place as a team out of six teams participating, while the Millerettes finished second out of five teams.

In the boys’ race, Capitol Hill took second place, Northwest Classen finished third, U.S. Grant placed fourth, El Reno took fifth and Western Heights finished sixth.

“We accomplished what we wanted to accomplish,” Yukon boys coach Matt Parent said. “We got our first time set. It was mushy and sloppy. We kept sliding around and we hadn’t practiced in five days with the long weekend. We also didn’t have two of our varsity runners.”

In the girls’ race, Capitol Hill finished first, Western Heights placed third, U.S Grant took fourth and El Reno finished fifth.

Yukon runner Elora Jones was leading the girls’ race when a stray dog, which was running along with the harriers, jumped on Jones and knocked her over. Jones suffered a knee injury and did not finish the race.

“It was one of the weirdest things I have ever seen at a cross country event,” Yukon girls coach Rodney Zimmerman said. “Elora is feeling better today (Wednesday). She was able to work out today.”

At the time of the incident, Jones was well-in-front of anyone else in the field and would have propelled the Millerettes to a first-place finish if she had been able to hold on to the lead.

Taking advantage of the Jones’ injury was Western Heights’ Adali Esquivel, who took first with a time of 23:12.3.

Taking the top spot for Yukon in the girls’ race was Avery Stanley. Stanley finished third with a time of 23:40.2.

Ashley Brinkley placed fifth with a time of 25:08.6. Avery Turner took eighth with a time of 25:23.3. Lauren Brown finished 19th with a time of 27:06.2. Phoebie Lewis placed 20th with a time of 27:39.2 and Avery Cunningham took 26th with a time of 29:26.9.

“After having the long-weekend and with the wet conditions, we expected for our times a little slower than usual,” Zimmerman said.

On the boys’ side of the course, Yukon’s Noah Hanscom took the top spot in the individual standings. Hanscom finished with a 18:41.3 in the 5k race.

Kolby Mccoy took fourth with a time of 19:00.9. Cade Pope placed sixth with a time of 19:08.5. Seth Cortez took 10th with a time of 19:16.5. Jonah Hanscom finished 11th with a time of 19:17.3. Kyle Crow placed 12th with a time of 19:23.7 and Mikael Stamm took 19th with a time of 20:54.9.

“For the first mile, everyone looked good,” Parent said. “About halfway through, we eased up and started running for place and not for time. We also don’t have the stamina right now. We don’t want to be comfortable runners. If you are a comfortable runner, you are not competing very hard. We need to get out of our comfort zone.”

The cross country teams competed in the Guthrie meet Friday in their second regular season event.