Southwest Covenant volleyball steamrolls Amber-Pocasset

It was another three-game sweep for the Southwest Covenant volleyball team Tuesday against Amber-Pocasset.

“We had to sub quite a few girls in-and-out tonight,” Southwest Covenant coach Samantha Lindsey said. “We started slow in the third game but ended up recovering nicely. It was good to see us be able to stabilize a situation like that. We came back and finished strong. It was our third time to play them.”

The Patriots won all three games 25-17 to earn the win over the Cougars. Southwest Covenant improved to 12-3 on the year with the win.

Not only did each game finish with the same score, but all three were similar in how they progressed.

Amber-Pocasset started strong in all three games. The Cougars led 5-3 in Game One, 5-4 in Game Two and 10-3 in Game Three. The Patriots stormed back in the middle part of the games.

Southwest Covenant overtook Amber-Pocasset 10-9 in the opening game, 10-7 in the second and had to dig out of a deep hole in the third to take a 15-13 lead.

Once they got the lead, the Patriots were able to hold off the Cougars and win each game.

The Patriots traveled to Union City on Thursday for their second matchup with the Tigers in a week.

Southwest Covenant is taking its talents down Route 66 to Bethany to compete in the Bethany tournament today.

“The Bethany tournament is going to be a turning point in the season for us,” Lindsey said. “We drew a tough pool, so we are going to have to play well.”