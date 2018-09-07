Butler’s four touchdowns propel Yukon to first 3-0 start since 2010

For the first time since 2010, the Yukon football program is 3-0 through its first three games.

The Millers took care of business in their final non-district game of the season Friday with a 49-27 beat down of Moore at Miller Stadium.

“It was a tale of two halves,” Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said. “First half, special teams was huge with two kickoff returns and our offense was solid despite only getting 15 snaps. We didn’t turn the ball over and we executed well all night. Defensively, we weren’t quite ourselves. In the second half, the defense came out and played much better. They played with a ton of intensity and the offense took advantage of the opportunities they had.”

For much of the night, it was the Isaiah Butler show. Butler made his impact on special teams and on the offensive-side of the ball. Butler had two kickoff returns for touchdowns and scored two more touchdowns from the running back position for a total of four.

The first of Butler’s touchdowns came on the opening play of the game when he took the opening kickoff to the house from 90 yards away. His second score of the night came on offense on a pitch from Jackson Young for a 38-yard scamper to the end zone.

Butler’s third touchdown came at the end of the first quarter with his second kickoff return for a touchdown, this one being from 98 yards. His fourth score came in the third quarter on a 13-yard run around the corner.

“It’s a great feeling man,” Butler said. “We really take special teams serious. Against Edmond North, we got two punt blocks. It’s something we take really serious. We don’t take it lightly. It’s something we need on our team. I have confidence and trust in my teammates to do their job and they opened up big lanes for me.”

Yukon’s other three touchdowns came from Young to tight end Payton Hofer on a 50-yard seam rout down the middle of Moore’s defense, a one-yard run from fullback Noah Davis and a 40-yard reverse from receiver Owen Olsen.

Place kicker Cody Watson was a perfect 7 of 7 on point after attempts.

The Miller defense struggled against Moore’s elusive quarterback Daniel Hishaw Jr. in the first half, but settled in the second half and kept the dual-threat QB at bay.

Yukon forced two turnovers in the third quarter, which both led to Miller touchdowns and helped put the game away.

The Millers will now enter their bye week before opening district play at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at home against Norman. That will also be the homecoming game for Yukon.

“We can go as far as we want,” Butler said. “If we just trust in the brotherhood, we can accomplish a lot.”