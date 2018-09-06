Ohio slaying suspects crash after chase in Canadian County

Two men sought in connection with a homicide investigation near Cleveland, Ohio, were injured Thursday morning after a high-speed chase that began in Oklahoma City.

Capt. Paul Timmons, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said the two men, who have not been identified, led officers on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph before they lost control of a Hyundai Sonata and plowed through a metal pole fence near SW 44 and Cimarron Road.

The incident began after police in Alyria, Ohio, were able to “ping” one of the suspects’ phones and notified the patrol of their possible location.

A trooper located the vehicle on Interstate 240 near May Avenue and began following it. At that time, the driver attempted to elude the officer.

Video from News9’s helicopter showed the driver losing control of his car after hitting a dip in the road, then sideswiping a passing pickup before crashing through a power pole and the fence.

The passenger was able to exit the vehicle, walk around the back and surrendered to police. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, Timmons said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken by helicopter to OU Medical Center in very critical condition, Timmons said.

Authorities in Elyria, which is about 25 miles west of Cleveland, have identified the two suspects as Joshua Phillip Alexander Hohn, 19, of Prescott, Arizona, and Phillip Hohn-Tucker, 21, of Elyria.

Joshua Hohn is charged with murder, while Hohn-Tucker is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. The two men are related, although to what extent is not clear.

A spokesperson at the Elyria Police Department said they have not been able to confirm their two suspects were in the car but have confirmed the car did belong to the stabbing victim.

According to information provided to the media, the two are accused in the stabbing death of a man found in the parking lot of an Elyria elementary school at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said they also were looking for Gloria Louise Watton, 18, of Prescott, Ariz., who is considered a person of interest.

She was not in the car with the two men on Thursday.