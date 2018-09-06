Mustang softball spends Labor Day weekend in Colorado at Tournament of Champions

By Brody Feldmann

On Labor Day weekend, the Mustang Lady Broncos softball team traveled to Erie, Colorado, to compete in the Erie Tournament of Champions.

“Oh, it was fabulous. We did some paddle boarding, we visited the Garden of the Gods and some of us attempted the Manitou Incline. We did some tourist activities,” said head coach Jamie Roberts.

Mustang played six games and finished the weekend .500 (3-3).

On day one, the Broncos played two games against the host and most successful program in Colorado.

“I know a lot of people wouldn’t be happy with .500, but I am. With our team and the way we fought and battled every game, I couldn’t be more proud,” Roberts said.

Mustang lost to Erie 5-4 in the first game and then got revenge with a 9-7 victory in the second game.

Micaela Harcrow, Makenzie Richards and Kylie Kuykendall each had runs batted in (RBIs) in the first game.

In game two, the Broncos put seven runs on the board in the first two innings, which was enough to hold on to the lead late in the game. Richards, Lauryn Cotrell and Kendall Hannon (3) had RBIs in the second game.

“Richards had a good week at the plate. She is now batting over .500, she is tearing it up,” said Roberts.

Mustang fell to Legend 13-9 in the third game of the tournament even though the Broncos had a lot of contributions. Harcrow, Kuykendall, Hannon (2), Olivia Roberts (2) and Kaytlin Peters all had RBIs in the third game.

In a 11-6 victory over Wheat Ridge the Broncos offense unloaded for 13 hits. Harcrow (3), Richards (2), Peters, Mallory McCoy and Cassie Passwaters (3) all had RBI’s in game four.

In game five against Mullen the Broncos just couldn’t finish the comeback. After falling behind 6-2 Mustang would chip away at the lead, but fell short, 9-6.

In the Mullen game, Richards, Cottrell, Kuykendall, Passwaters, Mackenzie Donihoo and Payton Henry all had RBI’s.

Mustang finished the tournament on a high note with a 12-2 victory over Grand View.

Henry hit the lone home run of the weekend for the Broncos. Also, with RBI’s, Harcrow (3), McCoy (2), Richards (3 and Passwaters (2).

After a few curveballs on the travel back to Mustang, the Broncos pulled into town with a 10-6 record on the season.

“The girls spent more than 50 hours together on that bus and grew closer together,” said Roberts.

With rain in the forecast for the foreseeable future, the Broncos may be on a break for a few days.