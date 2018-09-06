Lady Broncos bounce back against Putnam City

By Brody Feldmann

After a loss to Stillwater last Thursday, the Mustang Lady Broncos got back on the winning side of things with a victory over Putnam City on the road.

Facing a lesser challenger, the Broncos found itself playing down to the Lady Pirates skill.

“We try to play our opponents game and we can’t do that. We just need to find our game and play it,” said head coach Steve Hajek.

In the first game Mustang won 25-20, and then won Game Two 25-21 before really turning it on in Game Three with a 25-13 victory.

Hajek wasn’t happy with how the match began, but really enjoyed the way the Lady Broncos finished things out.

“We will take it. It was a win. We didn’t perform at our best, again we played at our opponent’s level,” said Hajek. “The last game they did really well.”

With nine games remaining and only one more tournament the Broncos have one of its goals in sight, hosting regionals.

Mustang must be ranked in the top eight of the state and at the moment it’s at No. 8 with a 13-4 record.